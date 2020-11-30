Who Is Party Host E.B. In ‘Love at the Christmas Table’ Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie Love at the Christmas Table is about two childhood friends, Sam (Dustin Milligan) and Kat (Danica McKellar), who see each other every Christmas Eve at a house party hosted by family friend Elissa Beth aka “E.B.” Now in his thirties, Sam realizes Kat is the right woman for him but he fears the past will impede their future together.

E.B. is portrayed by Lea Thompson. She’s best known for her roles in movies including Back to the Future (Lorraine Baines), Some Kind of Wonderful (Amanda Jones), Howard the Duck (Beverly Switzler), All the Right Moves with Tom Cruise (Lisa, photo below), Red Dawn (Erica), SpaceCamp (Kathryn), and on TV shows including Switched at Birth (Kathryn Kennish), and Caroline in the City (Caroline Duffy), among many others.

Love at the Christmas Table will re-air on Lifetime on Monday, November 30 at 10 pm.