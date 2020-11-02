Who Is Pandemic Patient Martin’s Wife Lily on Phone on ‘The Good Doctor’?

On the Season 4 premiere of The Good Doctor, ‘Frontline’, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) treats patient Martin Cross (Lochlyn Munro) with an illness that seems “unpredictable in nature.” Martin’s wife Lily Cross keeps her husband company via the phone by his bed.

Lily Cross is portrayed by Carly Pope. She’s known for her role as Tanya in the Jack Black movie Orange County and on TV shows including on Arrow (Susan Williams), Suits (Tara Messer), Republic of Doyle (Alisha Maracle), The Tomorrow People (Morgan Burke), 24 (Samantha Roth), Dirt (Garbo), and Popular (Sam McPherson, see video below), among others.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Dancing with the Stars at 8 pm.