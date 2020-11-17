Who Is New FBI Agent Tiffany Wallace, Tall “Blunt” Ex-NYPD Cop on ‘FBI’?

On the Season 3 premiere of FBI, “Never Trust a Stranger,” the team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company.

In the sneak peek video above, Tiffany feels like she’s being grilled about her past when her new FBI partner Stuart Scola (John Boyd) asks why she left NYPD.

Tiffany, a New York native, apologizes for being “blunt” and explains, “I left the NYPD because I needed a change.” There’s definitely more to her backstory than that!

FBI: (l-r) Missy Peregrym, Katherine Renee Turner, John Boyd (Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Katherine Renee Turner, the 5’10” Juilliard School graduate, launched her TV acting career in 2011 on the series The RAs. She also starred in the 2016 film Extra Ordinary as a teenage prostitute who develops an unlikely friendship with a middle aged white man, who’s played by the writer and director of the film, Mike Pavone.

[NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]

FBI airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after NCIS at 8 pm and right before FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm.