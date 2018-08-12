Who Is Gorgeous New EMT Gianna Mackey on ‘Chicago Fire’?

In the Season 9 premiere episode of Chicago Fire, ‘Rattle Second City,’ Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, gorgeous EMT Gianna Mackey whose presence, according to NBC, “could provide some complications.” [Stream any NBC show watch LIVE on any device with NBC UNIVERSAL app available here. Download is FREE.]
Gianna Mackey is portrayed by Adriyan Rae. She’s known for her roles on Syfy’s Vagrant Queen (former queen turned scavenger Elida), hulu’s Light as a Feather (Peri Boudreaux), and Brockmire (Yvonne), among others.
Fun facts: Adriyan launched her acting career in 2015 on Life Twirls On with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore. Before that, Adriyan became a certified Medical Laboratory Scientist. She also looks great in a string bikini as seen in the photos below.
Adriyan will appear next on the big screen in the comedy movie Welcome Matt with black-ish star Deon Cole, among others.
Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after Chicago Med at 8 pm and right before Chicago P.D. at 10 pm.