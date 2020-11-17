Who Is NCIS Special Agent Veronica “Ronnie” Tyler? A Cosby Show Alum

On the Season 18 premiere of NCIS, “Sturgeon Season,” while Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his buddy Fornell (Joe Spano) try to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell’s daughter, the team deals with the case of a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room.

NCIS Special Agent Veronica “Ronnie” Tyler is portrayed by Victoria Platt.

Victoria is best known for her roles on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives (Dr. Amanda Raynor), NCIS: New Orleans (IRS Agent Michelle Silvera), Star-Crossed (Gloria Garcia), and Guiding Light (Vicky Spaulding), among others.

Fun fact: Victoria made her TV debut on The Cosby Show in the 1985 episode “Theo and the Older Woman.” The “Older Woman” was played by Robin Givens; Victoria played Tori, the girl Theo meets at the library and brings home to meet his mother. See below; Tori/Victoria enters around the 21-minute mark.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before FBI at 9 pm and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]