Who Is Mayor Liam Clark In ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ Hallmark Movie?

The Hallmark Channel movie It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas is about two gorgeous and single mayors who compete in a New England Christmas decorating competition. The town with the most Christmas spirit wins the grand prize. Actress Tricia Helfer (Van Helsing, Lucifer, Battlestar Galactica) plays Mayor Sarah Reed; actor Eric Mabius plays Mayor Liam Clark.

Eric is best known for his TV roles in the Signed, Sealed, Delivered TV movies (Gage McBride), Chicago Fire (Jack Nesbitt), Ugly Betty (Betty’s boss Daniel Meade), The L Word (Tim Haspel), The O.C. (Dean Jack Hess), and in films including Resident Evil (Matt), The Crow: Salvation (Alex), and Welcome to the Dollhouse (Steve Rogers), among others.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas will air again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, November 30 at 10 pm.