Who Is Mary In Red Hooded Cloak In ‘A Christmas Wish’ Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie A Christmas Wish is chock full of former One Tree Hill actors including Hilarie Burton (Faith) and Tyler Hilton (Wyatt). Filmed in the real small town of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Faith slips a wish into the town’s wooden wish box (a Christmas tradition). When Wyatt nears the box, he’s approached by a woman named Mary in a red hooded cloak.

Mary is portrayed by Pam Grier who currently stars in the sitcom Bless this Mess as the town sheriff.

Grier is also well-known for her roles on The L Word (Kit Porter), and in movies including Jackie Brown, Foxy Brown, Scream Blacula Scream, Coffy, and Black Mama White Mama, among many others.