Who Is Marjune, Morris Culpepper’s Widow on ‘Bless the Harts’?

On the Bless the Harts episode ‘The McEntire Truth,’ while Violet and David desperately try to get out of training for the presidential physical fitness test, best frenemies Betty and Crystalynn try to take down Marjune after she passes off a famous story as her own at a funeral. (Marjune married Betty’s late ex Morris Culpepper.)

Marjune is voiced by Oscar winner Holly Hunter (The Piano). She’s known for her roles in movies including Thirteen, Crash, Home for the Holidays, Copycat, The Firm, Raising Arizona, Broadcast News, and as the voice of wife/mom/superhero Elastigirl in the Incredibles movies.

Bless the Harts airs Sundays at 8:30 pm on FOX, right after The Simpsons.