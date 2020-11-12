Who Is Marjorie’s New Boyfriend Gary on ‘Mom’?

In the Mom episode “Smitten Kitten and a Tiny Boo-Boo Error,” Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) brings her new boyfriend Gary (Kevin Dunn) to the café to meet all the ladies. Later, Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam (William Fichtner) regret spending their first wedding anniversary with the new couple.

Kevin Dunn is known for his roles on Veep (Chief of Staff Ben Cafferty; see below), Code Black (Dr. Taylor), True Detective (Major Ken Quesada), Samantha Who? (Howard), and in movies including Transformers (Ron Witwicky), Nixon (Charles Colson), Dave (Alan Reed), Chaplin (J. Edgar Hoover), and Mississippi Burning (Agent Bird), among many others.

Fun fact: Kevin is the younger brother of former SNL cast member Nora Dunn! [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]

