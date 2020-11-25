Who Is Louise’s Brother Neville on ‘The Conners’? Hint: He Won an Oscar

In The Conners episode ‘Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery,’ while Darlene (Sara Gilbert) brings home her new friend at work, supervisor Robin (Alexandra Billings), Louise’s (Katey Sagal) brother Neville (Nat Faxon) stops by with a live chicken. It’s his way of trying to win over Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

Nat Faxon won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing the 2011 movie The Descendants starring George Clooney, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor. Director Alexander Payne was also nominated for Best Director and shares the Oscar with Nat Faxon and Jim Rush as co-writers.

In front of the camera, Nat is known for his comedic roles in movies including Orange County, Slackers, Bad Teacher, The Babymakers, Tammy, and Sex Tape, among others.

