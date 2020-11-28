Who Is Kelly Rowland’s Blonde Bombshell Sister Kiara In ‘Merry Liddle Christmas’ Lifetime Movies?

The protagonist of the 2019 Lifetime movie Merry Liddle Christmas is successful businesswoman Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland). Over the holidays, her boisterous family visits and causes a lot of disruption… but not enough to interfere when Jacquie flirts with her neighbor Tyler (Thomas Cadrot).

In the 2020 sequel, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Jacquie and Tyler try to plan their dream destination wedding but it doesn’t go as planned. Jacquie’s “blonde bombshell” sister Kiara is portrayed by actress Bresha Webb.

Bresha is best known for her TV roles on The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan (Faith), Marlon (Yvette), Truth Be Told (Angie), Grey’s Anatomy (Teresa Morria), ER (Dr. Laverne St. John), and in movies including Meet the Blacks (Allie), Night School (Denise), and Ride Along 2 (Shayla), among others.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm.