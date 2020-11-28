Who Is Kelly Rowland’s Mom In ‘Merry Liddle Christmas’ Lifetime Movies?

Former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland made her Lifetime movie debut in the 2019 hit Merry Liddle Christmas. She plays Jacquie Liddle, a successful businesswoman who buys her new dream home only to be infiltrated by her “messy” family drama over the holidays.

Kelly’s reprising her role for the sequel, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, in which Jacquie and her neighbor-turned-fiance Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) try to plan their perfect destination Christmas wedding without too much interruption from the boisterous Liddle side of the family.

l-r: Bresha Webb, Debbi Morgan in Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (Lifetime)

Jacquie’s mother, Marchelle Liddle, is portrayed by the beautiful and talented Debbi Morgan.

Debbi Morgan, who won a Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Angie Baxter on All My Children, currently stars in 50 Cent’s TV series Power Book II Ghost (as Estelle Green).

She’s also well known for her TV roles in the 1979 mini-series Roots: The Next Generations (Elizabeth Harvey), What’s Happening!! (Diane), The Young and the Restless (Harmony Hamilton), The Bold and the Beautiful (D.A. Jennifer Tartaro), and in movies including The Hurricane with Denzel Washington and Eye’s Bayou with Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm.