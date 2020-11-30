Who Is Kat’s Widowed Father Tom In ‘Love at the Christmas Table’?

Former child star Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years) stars in the Lifetime movie Love at the Christmas Table. She plays Kat, a young single woman who spends every Christmas with her widowed father Tom (Scott Patterson) and childhood friend Sam (Dustin Milligan).

The host of the annual get-together is family friend E.B. (Lea Thompson) who might have a thing for Kat’s dad Tom. Kat’s widowed father Tom is portrayed by Scott Patterson.

He’s best known for his roles as diner owner Luke Danes in Gilmore Girls and as Agent Strahm in the Saw horror movies.

Fun fact about Scott: The 62-year-old Rutgers alum was a professional baseball player before he turned to acting in 1993. He was a pitcher in minor league baseball from 1980 to 1986 (Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees).