Who Is Judge Lola’s Outspoken New Legal Clerk Ness on ‘All Rise’? Hint: She Can Sing

In the Season 2 premiere of All Rise, ‘A Change Is Gonna Come,’ to help with the court backlog due to closures caused by COVID-19, Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) hires Ness Johnson, a bright, outspoken legal clerk who immediately clashes with Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles).

Ness is portrayed by Samantha Marie Ware who goes by the name Sameya as a singer. As an actress, Samantha is known for her roles on Doom Patrol (Miranda), God Friended Me (Claire Thompson), Netflix’s What/If (Angela Archer), and Glee (Jane Hayward), among others.

On November 1, Samantha announced that she’s working on new music.

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS, right before the other courtroom drama series Bull at 10 pm.