Who Is Jess’s Father’s New Young Girlfriend, Fiancée Marie on ‘FBI Most Wanted’?

On the Season 2 premiere of FBI Most Wanted, “Rampage,” while the team tries to stop two gunmen from killing the elite class during the COVID pandemic, Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) is visited by his father Byron (Terry O’Quinn). Byron returns to his son’s life with a new and younger girlfriend, Marie (Rachel York). Note: Actor Terry O’Quinn is 68; Rachel York is 49.

Broadway star Rachel York is known for her TV roles on Filthy Rich (Tina Sweet), Power (Tina Schulman), The Mick (Dr. Goodby), L.A. Law (Cheryl Brennan), and in the 2003 TV movie Lucy as the late great Lucille Ball, among others.

FBI Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after FBI at 9 pm and NCIS at 8 pm.