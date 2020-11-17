Who Is Jess’s Father, Gambler Byron on ‘FBI Most Wanted’?

On the Season 2 premiere of FBI Most Wanted, “Rampage,” while FBI agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and the team tracks down two gunmen during the COVID pandemic, his father Byron (Terry O’Quinn) returns for a visit… and not just for the weekend. Byron brings his new and younger girlfriend now fiancee, Marie (Rachel York), but Jess suspects his father is still gambling. See clip below.

Terry O’Quinn is best known for his TV roles on Hawaii Five-0 (Joe White), The Blacklist (Howard Hargrave), Secrets and Lies (John Warner), 666 Park Avenue (Gavin Doran), Lost (John Locke), The West Wing (General Nicholas Alexander), Alias (FBI Assistant Director Kendall), and JAG (Admiral Thomas Boone), among many others.

FBI Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after FBI at 9 pm and NCIS at 8 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]