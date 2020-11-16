Who Is Jesse Frost’s Mom Nancy Frost at Hate Crime Trial on ‘All Rise’?

In the Season 2 premiere of All Rise, ‘A Change Is Gonna Come,’ while Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) is detained during a Black Lives Matter protest, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callen (Wilson Bethel) prepares for a potential hate crime trial. A young white man named Jesse Frost (guest star Tyler Barnhardt) is on trial; his mother Nancy Frost (Robyn Lively) is in the courtroom.

Actress Robyn Lively (big sister of actress Blake Lively) is known for her roles in movies including The Karate Kid III (Jessica), Teen Witch, Wildcats with Goldie Hawn (Alice), and on TV shows including Twin Peaks, Doogie Howser, M.D., and Chicago Hope.

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS, right before Bull at 10 pm.