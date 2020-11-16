Who Is Rachel’s Client Jesse Frost on Crime Trial on ‘All Rise’?

In the Season 2 premiere of the courtroom drama All Rise, while Supreme Court Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) gets detained by a police officer who confronts a young Black teenage girl in an alley, her best friend Deputy District Attorney of Los Angeles County Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) prepares for a potential hate crime trial.

Mark is prosecuting and seeking the hate crime enhancement in Jesse Frost’s (Tyler Barnhardt) trial. Jesse is represented by litigation attorney Rachel Audubon (Ryan Michelle Bathe).

The 27-year-old actor Tyler Barnhardt is known for his roles on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why (Charlie St. George), the Amazon Original Tales from the Loop (Danny), and WGN’s Underground (Matthew Roe), among others.

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS, right before Bull at 10 pm.