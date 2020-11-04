Who Is Jane at Bill’s Wedding on ‘The Goldbergs’?

On The Goldbergs episode ‘Bill’s Wedding,’ when Lainey’s dad Bill (David Koechner) decides to get remarried on short notice, he leaves Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Jane (Erinn Hayes) just 24 hours to plan the wedding.

At the wedding reception, the three Goldberg kids — Adam (Sean Giambrone), Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry’s (Troy Gentile) — encounter a fortune teller who could change their future romantic lives forever.

Jane is portrayed by actress Erinn Hayes who was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for playing Dr. Lola Spratt on the 2008 series Childrens Hospital. She recently reprised her role as Lola on the Netflix series Medical Police and stars in the third Bill & Ted film with Keenu Reeves…

Erinn is also recognized for her roles on Kevin Can Wait (Kevin’s wife Donna Gable), Guys with Kids (Sheila), Parenthood (Racquel), and Worst Week (Melanie), among others.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before American Housewife at 8:30 pm, The Conners at 9 pm and black-ish at 9:30 pm.