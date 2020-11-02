Who Is Hospital Lawyer Jessica, Neil Melendez’s Ex-Fiancée on ‘The Good Doctor’?

The Season 4 premiere of The Good Doctor is a two-part TV special. In the first episode ‘Frontline Part 1’, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) treats a patient (Lochlyn Munro) with an illness that is unpredictable in nature while many of the doctors are still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez). Neil’s former fiancée and St. Bonaventure’s in-house attorney Jessica Preston reappears.

Last time The Good Doctor fans saw Jessica was in the March 2018 episode ‘More.’ When she learned that Neil wanted to have kids (she did not), she broke off the engagement and left the hospital.

Jessica is portrayed by actress Beau Garrett. The stunning 5’10” actress is also known for her roles on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Phoebe), and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior (Gina LaSalle), among others.

Get ready to see more of Beau: she’s staring in the new Netflix series Firefly Lane with Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) which will premiere on Thursday, December 31. Trailer above.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Dancing with the Stars at 8 pm.