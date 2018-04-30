Who Is High School Music Teacher Oscar In ‘Christmas Yule Blog’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie The Christmas Yule Blog is travel blogger Caroline Williams (Sara Canning). She’s not exactly jumping up and down with joy when assigned to cover a 100-year-old Christmas parade in a small town in New Mexico. But when she arrives, she meets handsome high school music teacher Oscar (Zak Santiago) who opens her eyes to the spirit of Christmas and opens her heart to love.

[More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Zak describes himself on Instagram as a graduate student, Golden Gloves Champ, Radio/nightclub DJ and retired dancer.

As an actor, he’s known for his roles on Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Cross), in the Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies (Ramon Rodriguez), True Justice (Edi Gogol), and The Assistants (Zach Del Toro), among others.

The Christmas Yule Blog premieres on Lifetime on Friday, November 6 at 8 pm.