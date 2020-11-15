Who Is Grandpa’s New Girlfriend, Vivienne St. Charmaine on The Simpsons ‘Podcast News’?

On the Season 32 episode of The Simpsons, ‘Podcast News,’ Grampa is accused of a crime and the family meets his new girlfriend Vivienna St. Charmaine who’s voiced by the seductively-voiced actress Morgan Fairchild.

Morgan Fairchild is known for her roles on Days of Our Lives (Anjelica Deveraux), Friends (Chandler’s mother Nora), Falcon Crest (Jordan Roberts), North & South (Burdetta Halloran), Paper Dolls (Racine), and Flamingo Road (Constance), among many others.

[BONUS: Stream any FOX show through the FOX NOW: Live & On Demand app here. Download is FREE.]

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 pm on FOX, right before Bless the Harts at 8:30 pm.