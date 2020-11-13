Who Is Evil Wine Vineyard Owner Carla In ‘Christmas on the Vine’ Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie Christmas on the Vine is about a young marketing executive named Brooke (Julianna Guill, The Resident) who returns to her small hometown for the holidays and finds that her town has lost its Christmas spirit thanks to a large wine conglomerate that now owns more of the valley. The company is run by Carla Kilgore (Meredith Baxter, Elyse Keaton on Family Ties) who says she’s just trying to help the struggling mom-and-pop wineries by buying them out. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

In the interview above, Meredith refers to her character as “evil” although admits: “I was disappointed Carla wasn’t going to be more of a bah-humbug” character. “She has no moustache to twirl, so she’s not terrible.” When asked, “So you wanted her to be worst,” Meredith replies, “It’s always fun to play a meanie.” One of her favorite “meanies” to play was scorned wife Betty Broderick.

Christmas on the Vine premieres on Lifetime on Friday, November 13 at 8 pm.