Who Is Emma Cole on NCIS: Los Angeles “Angry Karen”?

In the NCIS: Los Angeles episode “Angry Karen,” while Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) consider buying a house, NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) meets an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret. Things take a dramatic turn when the man tries to run him down and kill him. The character of Emma Cole is portrayed by Ashley Fink.

Actress/singer Ashley Fink is best known for her roles on Glee (former New Directions member and high school wrestler Lauren Zizes) and Huge (Carter McMahon), among others. Fun fact: Ashley made her big TV debut in the 2005 episode of ER “Wake Up.”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8 pm on CBS, right before NCIS: New Orleans at 9 pm.