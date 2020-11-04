Who Is Darlene’s Wellman Plastics Co-Worker Nicole on ‘The Conners’?

On Season 3 of The Conners, in the episode ‘Plastics, Trask Talk and Darlene Antoinette,’ while Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) is determined to keep her restaurant The Lunch Box in business during the pandemic, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) does not make a good impression at her new job at Wellman Plastics. When she isolates herself from her new co-workers, they — including Nicole — think she’s an “elitist snob.”

Nicole is portrayed by Anna Maria Horsford. The native New Yorker is known for her TV roles on The Last O.G. (Tracy Morgan’s mom Roberta, see clip above), The Bold and the Beautiful (Vivienne Avant, for which she was nominated for two Emmy Awards), The Shield (ADA Beth Encardi), The Wayans Bros. (Dee Baxter), Amen (Thelma Frye), and in films including Friday (Mrs. Jones), How High (Mamma King), and Minority Report (Casey), among many others.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after American Housewife at 8:30 pm, and right before black-ish at 9:30 pm.