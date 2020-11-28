Is ‘Christmas Waltz’ Hallmark Movie Actor a Real Professional Dancer?

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel holiday movie Christmas Waltz is a young woman named Avery (Lacey Chabert). She’s heartbroken when her storybook Christmas wedding is cancelled (her fiancé called it quits) but she finds solace in dance. Her handsome British dance instructor Roman (Will Kemp) helps Avery face her fears and teaches her how to dance like a professional ballroom dancer.

Actor Will Kemp is also an accomplished dancer. The 5’11” pro started training at the age of nine, graduated from the Royal Ballet school, and later joined The Royal Ballet Senior Associates. As a Principal Dancer for Matthew Bourne’s dance company AMP, Will has performed in many Broadway and West End productions.

As an actor, Will is known for his roles on Netflix’s Spinning Out (Mitch Saunders), Reign (Henry Stuart), Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Scott), Step Up 2: The Streets (Blake Collins), and Van Helsing (Velkan), among others.

Christmas Waltz premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm.