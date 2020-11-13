Who Is Cookie and Wine Marketing Genius Brooke In ‘Christmas on the Vine’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Christmas on the Vine is young marketing executive Brooke. When she goes returns to her hometown for the holidays, she offers to rebrand a struggling family-owned winery into a destination winery. Her idea for a cookie and wine pairing is genius!

Brooke is portrayed by Julianna Guill. She’s known for her roles on The Resident (Jessie, see above), Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Becca, see set photos below), and in a variety of movies including Crazy, Stupid, Love (Madison), and Friday the 13th (Bree), among others.

Christmas on the Vine premieres on Lifetime on Friday the 13th! at 8 pm. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]