Who Is Chef Ralphie In ‘The Sweetest Christmas’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie The Sweetest Christmas is pastry chef Kylie Watson (Lacey Chabert). When she makes it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, she bumps into her gorgeous ex-boyfriend from high school Nick (Lea Coco) who’s now a successful restauranteur.

Nick lets Kylie use his kitchen to prepare for the competition. Chef Ralphie (Jonathan Adams) is one of the first people to see the sparks fly.

Actor Jonathan Adams is known for his roles on Last Man Standing with Tim Allen (Chuck Larabee, see video above), Bones (Daniel Goodman), and American Dreams (Henry Walker), among many others.

Hallmark Channel is re-airing The Sweetest Christmas on Monday, November 30 at 8 pm.