Who Is Cadillac Santa Ashley In ‘Christmas on Wheels’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime holiday movie Christmas on Wheels is Ashley (Tiya Sircar). When she learns that her uncle sold the family car — a classic Cadillac convertible as big and red as Santa’s sleigh — Ashley sets out to find it and revive the holiday tradition of driving down Main Street and passing out Christmas presents. While in the Christmas spirit, Ashley meets handsome lawyer Duncan (Michael Xavier), who sits shotgun in the Caddy.

Actress Tiya Sircar is known for her roles on The Fugitive (Pritti Patel, see clip below), The Good Place (Vicky, see photo above), The Crazy Ones (Allie), Witches of East End (Dr. Amy Matthews), The Vampire Diaries (Aimee Bradley), and in the 2013 Vince Vaughn movie The Internship (Neha), among others.

Christmas on Wheels premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 14 at 8 pm.