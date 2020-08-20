Who Is British Femme Fatale Lily on ‘The Simpsons’, The 7 Beer Itch?

On Season 32 of The Simpsons, in the episode ‘The 7 Beer Itch’, while Marge and the kids go on a seaside vacation, Homer is “unwittingly tempted” by a British femme fatale named Lily. Lily is voiced by Oscar winning British actress Olivia Colman.

Americans recognize the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School graduate for her roles on The Night Manager, Fleabag (Godmother), Netflix’s The Crown (as Queen Elizabeth, see clip above), and in films including The Iron Lady (Meryl Streep/Margaret’s sister Carol Thatcher), and The Favourite (Queen Anne) for which Olivia won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Olivia will appear next on the big screen in The Father opposite Anthony Hopkins. She plays the daughter of Hopkins, an 80-year-old man who struggles with ageing, lives defiantly alone, and rejects the caregivers his daughter (Olivia) brings to his flat. The Father is scheduled for release in the U.S. on December 18. See trailer above.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at8 pm on Fox, right before Bless the Hearts at 8:30 pm.