Who Is Bill’s New Wife Dolores on ‘The Goldbergs’?

Last season on The Goldbergs, when Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) tried to set up family friend Bill (David Koechner), Bill found happiness with another woman named Dolores. This season, Bill and Dolores decide to get married on short notice, leaving Beverly just 24 hours to plan the backyard wedding.

Bill’s bride Dolores is portrayed by Jessica St. Clair. She’s known for her roles on American Housewife (Chloe Brown Mueller), Veep (Dana), Weeds (Rebekkah), and in films including Wanderlust (Deena), Bridesmaids with Wendi McLendon-Covey! (Whitney), and She’s Out of My League (Debbie), among many others.

Jessica often works with her comedic collaborator Lennon Parham, her co-star on NBC’s Best Friends Forever and USA’s Playing House.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before American Housewife at 8:30 pm, The Conners at 9 pm and black-ish at 9:30 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]