Who Is Audrey’s Mom In ‘Young, Stalked and Pregnant’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Young, Stalked and Pregnant is high school senior Audrey (Taylor Blackwell). The cute brunette with bangs is accepted at a top university when she finds herself pregnant. While her boyfriend Sam (Cody Sulek) insists on marriage, Audrey makes plans for the future without Sam which causes the boy and his mother Casey (Tanya Clarke) to snap. Thank goodness Audrey has her mom Jennifer (Lindsay Hartley) on her side!

Actress Lindsay Hartley is known for her roles on soap operas General Hospital (Sam McCall), All My Children (Dr. Cara Castillo), Days of Our Lives (Arianna Hernandez), and Passions (Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald).

On the set of Passions, Lindsay met her former husband and father of her real-life teenage daughter Justin Hartley who now stars as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us.

See Passions cast photos above below: Lindsay and Justin are on the far right.

Young, Stalked and Pregnant premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, November 14 at 8 pm.