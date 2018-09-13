Who Is Army General O’Toole In ‘A Welcome Home Christmas’ Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie A Welcome Home Christmas is about a gorgeous single woman named Chloe (Jana Kramer) who’s paired with a gorgeous vet Michael (Brandon Quinn) to organize a local toy drive for military families. They get everyone they know involved including Chloe’s mother Lynn (Charlene Tilton) and General O’Toole (Tim Reid).

Tim Reid is best known for his TV roles on Sister, Sister (Ray Campbell), Simon & Simon (Lt. Marcel “Downtown” Brown), Frank’s Place (Frank), and WKRP in Cincinnati (DJ Venus Flytrap), among man others others.

A Welcome Home Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 7 at 8 pm.