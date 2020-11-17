Who Is Aria’s Father Mack In ‘The Mistletoe Secret’?

Country singer Kellie Pickler plays the protagonist in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie The Mistletoe Secret. She plays Aria who waits tables at her family-owned diner in Midway, Utah, The Mistletoe Diner. She falls in love with a travel writer (Tyler Hynes) who comes into the town with a TV crew but it’s her father Mack who steals the show. Mack is portrayed by Patrick Duffy.

Patrick Duffy is best known for his TV roles on Dallas (Bobby Ewing), Step by Step with Suzanne Somers (Frank Lambert), The Bold and the Beautiful (Stephen Logan), and Man from Atlantis (Mark Harris), among many others.