Who Is Andy’s Gorgeous Latina Mother Elena on ‘Station 19’?

On the Season 4 premiere episode of Station 19, ‘Nothing Seems the Same,’ the COVID-19 pandemic hits Seattle. While Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) settles into a new routine (he’s technically no longer with the station), Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) tries to make sense of her mother’s return. Her mother, Elena Herrera, is portrayed by gorgeous Latina model/actress Patricia De Leon. See the sneak peek “Mommy” video below.
Patricia De Leon — who’s only 42, just 9 years older than Jaina Lee Ortiz! — is also known for her roles on Stumptown (Laura), La Quinceanera (Estela), Men of a Certain Age (Fantasy Woman), Lincoln Heights (Sophia Munoz), and the Telemundo drama Perro Amor (Jennifer Lopez), among others. Patricia is also a professional model — see stunning photos below.
Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Grey's Anatomy at 9 pm.