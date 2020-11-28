Kyla Pratt Pours Drinks at Cat Cafe In Kentucky with Leslie Jordan

Get ready to see more of actress Kyla Pratt. The former child star who’s best known for her role as Breanna Barnes in the TV series One on One and as Eddie Murphy’s daughter Maya in the Dr. Dolittle movies is starring in a new sitcom on FOX, Call Me Kat.

Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory, Blossom) as a 39-year-old woman who spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. Kyla plays a no-nonsense barista at the cafe who is not a cat person. Call Me Kat premiere on January 3, 2021 on FOX.

Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, The Cool Kids) plays heartbroken Phil!

