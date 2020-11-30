Who Is 6’3″ Farmstead Inn Owner In ‘The Christmas Listing’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist in the new Lifetime holiday movie The Christmas Listing (originally titled Christmas Inn Farmstead) is realtor Julia Rogers (Lexi Giovagnoli). When the owners of the Farmstead Inn announce that they’re retiring and need to sell the place, Julia finds herself competing against fellow realtor “the bane of her existence” Chad Everest (Travis Burns).

Greg Evigan (right) in The Christmas Listing (Lifetime/Nicely)

The owner of the Inn, Herb Erikson (Greg Evigan) invites the realtors to stay at the Inn for a week to really get to know the place. And yes, they rivals fall in love.

He sings too!

Greg Evigan is best known for his roles as 18-wheeler truck driver B.J. McKay in the popular TV series B.J. and the Bear and as father Joey Harris on My Two Dads with Paul Reiser.

The 6’3″ tall actor is also recognized for his roles on General Hospital (Jim Harvey), Pacific Palisades (Robert Russo), and Melrose Place (Dr. Dan Hathaway), among others.

The Christmas Listing premieres on Lifetime on Monday, November 30 at 8 pm.