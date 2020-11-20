Where Was Lifetime Movie ‘A Taste of Christmas’ Filmed? It’s a Real Town!

In the Lifetime holiday movie A Taste of Christmas, an optimistic young woman named Natalie Rogers (Anni Krueger) helps her cousin Olivia (Nia Vardalos, My Big Fat Greek Wedding) prepare for the opening of her new Italian restaurant on Christmas Eve.

While “helping” in the kitchen, Natalie gets in the way of the handsome chef Stefano Grimaldi (Gilles Marini, Dante in the Sex and the City movie) and yes, they fall in love.

A Taste of Christmas was filmed in the real-life small town of Helen, Georgia — population 510! The former logging town (about 90 miles northeast of Atlanta) turned itself into a tourist attraction in the late 1960s when it resurrected itself as a replica of a Bavarian alpine town… in the Appalachians.

A Taste of Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Friday, November 20 at 8 pm.