Where Was ‘Christmas Yule Blog’ Lifetime Movie Filmed? Hint: Not In U.S.

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie The Christmas Yule Blog is well-known travel blogger Caroline Williams (Sara Canning). When sent to rural New Mexico (by train!) to cover a 100-year-old traditional Christmas parade in the small town of Carte De Amor, Caroline isn’t thrilled. But things pick up when she meets local high school music teacher Oscar Ortiz (Zak Santiago). Oscar claims it’s the “Christmas capital of the world.”

Sorry to report that Carte de Amor is not a real town in New Mexico. The Christmas Yule Blog was filmed in British Columbia, Canada — in the towns of Kelowna and Summerland both located near Okanagan Lake (see below).

The district is famous for its Bottleneck Drive, a system of roads connecting various wineries.

The Christmas Yule Blog premieres on Lifetime on Friday, November 6 at 8 pm.