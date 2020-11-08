Where Was ‘A Very Charming Christmas Town’ Lifetime Movie Filmed? Danish Village Solvang Is Real!

The protagonist of the Lifetime holiday movie A Very Charming Christmas Town is lifestyle blogger Aubrey Lang (Natalie Hall). Her work brings her to the little town of Solvang (a Danish town in California) which she immediately sees as a tourist trap. Danish bakeries, restaurants, and trinket shops line the quaint streets of town that even has its own windmill.

But when she arrives and meets handsome shop owner Sawyer Larsen (Jon Prescott), her cynicism fades and the spirit of Christmas shines through. While eating locally made chocolates, she tells Sawyer: “I feel like I’ve gone to Danish village heaven.” She falls in love with the town… and Sawyer!

Solvang is a real Danish-themed town in Santa Barbara County, California. The tiny town (population 5,245) was founded in 1911 by a group of Danes who left the Midwest (and its cold winters) in search of warmer weather. Today, Solvang boasts of having more than one million visitors per year!

A Very Charming Christmas Town premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, November 8 at 8 pm.