What Happened To Dr. Neil Melendez on ‘The Good Doctor’?

On the Season 4 premiere of The Good Doctor, the doctors are working on the frontline of a global pandemic. While Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) treats a patient with an illness that is unpredictable in nature, many of the doctors are still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez).

In the Season 3 finale episode, ‘I Love You,’ Neil died at St. Bonaventure hospital after sustaining injuries from a massive earthquake — part of a ceiling fell on his stomach. Dr. Neil Melendez was portrayed by actor Nicholas Gonzalez.

Since filming his last episode of The Good Doctor, Nicholas and his gorgeous wife, actress Kelsey Crane left Vancouver, Canada (where The Good Doctor is filmed) and moved back to California (see post above).

He landed the leading man role in the horror film Evil Takes Root (he plays a paranormal investigator in the Midwest). See trailer above. Nicholas will appear next on the big screen in the thriller Borrego opposite Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars, Scream). He plays the sheriff, Jose Gomez (see photo below).

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Dancing with the Stars at 8 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]