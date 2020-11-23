Wayne Brady Plays Dirty Politician on ‘The Neighborhood’ — Best PSA Ever

In The Neighborhood episode “Welcome to the Election” before Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) faces off against incumbent Isaiah Evans (guest star Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, Who’s Line Is It Anyway?) in a debate for a city council seat, Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer) tells Dave he needs to add “a little flash and a little swag.”

But will Dave’s rhyming catch-phases about education and recycling resonant after Isaiah breaks out in a flashy song and dance on the debate stage? (See hilarious photos below).

Wayne Brady on The Neighborhood, photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Tune in and watch: the Pasadena City Council political race comes to a dramatic conclusion!

Wayne gives a sneak peek of his performance in the behind-the-scenes The Neighborhood video below, in which he gets a COVID-19 test (his fourth on the set) and raps: “Wash your hands, wear a mask, get tested.” Some fans are calling it “the best PSA ever.”

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Bob (Hearts) Abishola at 8:30 pm, All Rise at 9 pm, and Bull at 10 pm.