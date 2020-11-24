Vanessa Lachey Lip Syncs Bon Jovi’s ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ With Lifetime Movie Rival

Actress and former Miss Teen USA Vanessa Lachey knows how to keep her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram entertained. The stunning 40-year-old wife of 98 Degrees singer/TV personality Nick Lachey and mother of three often posts fun photos and videos and the one people is a prime example.

On the set of her new Lifetime holiday movie Once Upon a Main Street, Vanessa puts her co-star, actor Ryan McPartlin, on the spot and asks him, “What do you like most about working with me?”

While he struggles to answer, Vanessa lip syncs to Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” and her fans are loving it and the “vibe” she’s sending.

Vanessa and Ryan play rivals in Once Upon a Main Street (trailer below).

Once Upon a Main Street will premiere on Lifetime on Sunday, November 29. Vanessa’s 2018 Lifetime movie A Twist of Christmas re-airs on Tuesday, November 24 at 8 pm.