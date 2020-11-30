Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pics with 3 Daughters

Thomas Rhett is the 30-year-old country singer from Nashville, Tennessee who’s released four studio albums via Big Machine Records. His last two were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Album in 2017 (Life Changes) and 2019 (Center Point Road). He’s also winning in his personal life. He’s been married to Lauren Akins for the past eight years.

Together the couple is hosting the one-hour ABC TV special CMA Country Christmas where the biggest names in country music including Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Darius Rucker, and Tim McGraw perform Christmas and holiday songs.

When not on stage, Thomas and Lauren spend time with their three daughters: 5-year-old Willa, 3-year-old Ada and 9-month-old Lennon, as seen in the fun family photo above where Lauren is looking amazing in a bikini!

CMA Country Christmas airs Monday, November 30 at 9 pm on ABC, right after The Disney Holiday Singalong at 8 pm.