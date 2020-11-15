‘The Christmas Edition’ Lifetime Movie Star Flaunts Amazing String Bikini Pics

In the Lifetime movie The Christmas Edition, up-and-coming journalist Jackie is frustrated with her boss Melanie (singer Marie Osmond) so when she gets the chance to take over a small town newspaper in Alaska, she hops on a plane and seizes the day. While her career soars, so does her love life: she falls in love with Finn (Rob Mayes), the handsome son of the previous newspaper owner.

Jackie is portrayed by Broadway star Carly Hughes, who currently stars as Angela on the ABC sitcom American Housewife with Katy Mixon.

P.S. Hughes celebrates her birthday all month long and often in a smoking hot bathing suit as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. Too bad it’s November!

The Christmas Edition premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, November 15 at 8 pm.