‘Station 19’ Star Danielle Savre Flaunts Braless Power Suit — “Woaaah!”

On the Season 4 premiere of Station 19, when the COVID-19 pandemic hits Seattle, while Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) deals with the return of her mother Elena (Patricia De Leon), Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) tries to settle into a new routine after no longer being with the 19. He has a tense exchange with the new Captain Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) — see sneak peek video below.

When not filming Station 19, Danielle Savre (Boogeyman 2, Bring It On: All Or Nothing) is not afraid to take off her fire gear and flaunt her curves. She captioned the stunning braless black pant suit photo below: “power suit.” As one fan wrote: “Oh woaaah!”

It’s not the first time Danielle’s struck a power pose without a bra!

