Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Curves In Sports Bra, Reveals Boxing Workout, “It’s a Hot One”

When not filming the popular reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best with her daddy Todd Chrisley, single Savannah Chrisley is either promoting her new line of cosmetics or working out. As seen in the videos below, Savannah is working out with personal trainer and pro boxer Larry Donald in Nashville.

While wearing a black sports bra and matching yoga pants (and no makeup!), Savannah says her workouts with Larry “just hit a little different” and shares her workout regimen:

Jump Rope 2x 3 min rounds

Speed bag 2 2×3 min rounds

Shadow boxing 2×3 min rounds

5x 3 min rounds mitt work

Banded in & out squats 3 x20

Banded split squats 3×10 each leg

Banded Power jacks 20x

Core x2

Frankenstein sit ups- 10x

Leg lifts – 10x

Full leg flutter kicks 20x

Toe touches 10 sec

Heel touches 1 sec

Russian twists 20x

Bicycle kicks 10x 5 switches

Larry captioned the video of Savannah below: “No excuses, No complaints, just work 💪🏾⁣ ⁣It’s a hot one, but you know we don’t miss Mondays.”

E! is airing back-to-back re-runs of Chrisley Knows Best on Monday nights starting at 8 pm.