Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Curves In Sports Bra, Reveals Boxing Workout, “It’s a Hot One”

When not filming the popular reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best with her daddy Todd Chrisley, single Savannah Chrisley is either promoting her new line of cosmetics or working out. As seen in the videos below, Savannah is working out with personal trainer and pro boxer Larry Donald in Nashville.
While wearing a black sports bra and matching yoga pants (and no makeup!), Savannah says her workouts with Larry “just hit a little different” and shares her workout regimen:
Jump Rope 2x 3 min rounds
Speed bag 2 2×3 min rounds
Shadow boxing 2×3 min rounds
5x 3 min rounds mitt work
Banded in & out squats 3 x20
Banded split squats 3×10 each leg
Banded Power jacks 20x
Core x2
Frankenstein sit ups- 10x
Leg lifts – 10x
Full leg flutter kicks 20x
Toe touches 10 sec
Heel touches 1 sec
Russian twists 20x
Bicycle kicks 10x 5 switches
Larry captioned the video of Savannah below: “No excuses, No complaints, just work 💪🏾 It’s a hot one, but you know we don’t miss Mondays.”
E! is airing back-to-back re-runs of Chrisley Knows Best on Monday nights starting at 8 pm.