Regina King Bustin’ On Jay-Z Movie Set In Crop Top, Camo Pants

Actress Regina King won an Oscar for her performance in the 2018 film If Beale Street Could Talk. The gorgeous talented Los Angeles native is currently filming a Netflix Western movie with Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, How the West Was Won.

Rapper Jay-Z is one of the producers and, yes, he’s writing and producing original songs for the soundtrack (just like he did for The Great Gatsby). How the West Was Won is expected to be released in theatres in 2021.

When Regina King shared the slo-mo video above, of her jumping out of her HTWWW trailer in a cute and cropped LA Lakers hoodie and camo pants, she wrote: “Bustin on set today like… “What! This is my new wardrobe” I mean we are shooting a WESTern!”