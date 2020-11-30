Pregnant Gabby Barrett Pours Into Tight Red Dress on CMA Country Christmas, “Fits Like a Glove”

Country music singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are hosting the TV special CMA Country Christmas where big names in the industry will perform on stage in an intimate, at-home setting. Tim McGraw will wear his signature Stetson while pregnant Gabby Barrett pours into a tight red dress that fits like a glove — and includes gloves!

Gabby Barrett on CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS (John Russell/CMA)

Gabby Barrett is the 20-year-old singer who came in third on Season 16 of American Idol, where she met her fellow competitor and future husband Cade Foehner, the father of her baby! She’s now in her third trimester (they’re expecting a baby girl in early 2021)!

CMA Country Christmas airs Monday, November 30 at 9 pm on ABC, right after The Disney Holiday Singalong at 8 pm.