‘Picture a Perfect Christmas’ Hallmark Movie Star Lights Up Room in Led Zeppelin Shirt

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Picture a Perfect Christmas is photographer Sophie Griffith (Merritt Patterson, The Royals). When she takes a few days off around the holiday to care for her grandmother Louise (Paula Shaw), Sophie meets her grandmother’s handsome neighbor David Murphy (Jon Cor) who also needs help — watching his 7-year-old nephew Troy (Luke Roessler). And, yes, they fall in love!

When not on a TV movie set, actress Merritt Patterson is often in front of a camera as seen in the stunning photo above. Wearing a Led Zeppelin black concert t-shirt under a yellow plaid blazer, she wrote: “Seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”

Merritt’s fans love the look: many wrote “stunning” and one commented: “You light up any Room you walk in to.” Awww!